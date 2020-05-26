Improvement English communication skill as side effect of programming

I need to improve my English communication skill, but I am very boring to use language learning tools/methods, but instead of this I would like remote working on some real PHP/JavaScript/Node.js/DevOps project (where I feel strong) and as a side effect would be practicing English communication. I have max 10 hours per week available for this. The client and team members should be patient with my weaker English.

Can you recommend something to me? (e.g. where to get such a project or something else)

Thank you!