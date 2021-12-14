Improve code for finding perfect numbers

I have a script to calculate perfect numbers. It’s an exercise in using web workers. It finds the first 4 perfect numbers in no time and the 5th in about 8 minutes, but it has yet to find the 6th despite running for over 2 hours.

Can I make my code more efficient? I don’t think I can expect it to come up with the 7th perfect number, but I would be happy if I can speed it up enough to find the 6th.

This is the worker code: