Improve code for finding perfect numbers

I have a script to calculate perfect numbers. It’s an exercise in using web workers. It finds the first 4 perfect numbers in no time and the 5th in about 8 minutes, but it has yet to find the 6th despite running for over 2 hours.
Can I make my code more efficient? I don’t think I can expect it to come up with the 7th perfect number, but I would be happy if I can speed it up enough to find the 6th.
This is the worker code:
// Find perfect numbers
// ====================
let n = 1; // number to check
while (true) {
n++;
let nr2 = Math.floor(Math.sqrt(n)),
j = 1; // sum of factors
for (let i = 2; i <= nr2; i++) {
if (n % i === 0) {
j += i + n / i; // if i is a factor, so is n/i
}
}
if (n === j) {
postMessage(n);
console.log(Date());
}
}