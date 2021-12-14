Improve code for finding perfect numbers

I have a script to calculate perfect numbers. It’s an exercise in using web workers. It finds the first 4 perfect numbers in no time and the 5th in about 8 minutes, but it has yet to find the 6th despite running for over 2 hours.

Can I make my code more efficient? I don’t think I can expect it to come up with the 7th perfect number, but I would be happy if I can speed it up enough to find the 6th.

This is the worker code:

// Find perfect numbers
// ====================

let n = 1;  // number to check
while (true) {
  n++;
  let nr2 = Math.floor(Math.sqrt(n)),
    j = 1;  // sum of factors
  for (let i = 2; i <= nr2; i++) {
    if (n % i === 0) {
      j += i + n / i;  // if i is a factor, so is n/i
    }
  }
  if (n === j) {
    postMessage(n);
    console.log(Date());
  }
}