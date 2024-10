Hello all,

I want to make a python fastAPI accessible from a web server and I would like to use ngrok for tunneling.

However, when I install the application, my computer refuses to open it and gives me the following error message: “Windows cannot access the device, path, and/or file specified. You may not have the appropriate permissions to access the item.”

How can I use ngrok?

Do you know of any other (free) alternatives that could help me achieve the same goal?