Implementation of DatabaseTable Class from PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja, 6th Edition not working

Following guidance from the mentioned book, I’ve made a version of the DatabaseTable class from chapter 8. When I go to use it however the PDO instance that is saved in the object disappears when I use one of it’s functions.
I get an error “Fatal error : Uncaught Error: Call to a member function prepare() on null in…” which means the variable that is supposed to be set to an instance of the PDO is null.
when I check its value of $this->dbc in the constructor it is a PDO but in the function $this->dbc is null.
Here’s the beginning of the class with constructor:
<?php
class DatabaseTable
{
private $dbc;
private $table;
private $primaryKey;
public function __construct(PDO $dbc, $table, $primaryKey)
{
$this->dbc = $dbc;
$this->table = $table;
$this->primaryKey = $primaryKey;
}
and here’s the function I’m calling in the class:
public function universalFind($columnValuePairs)
{
if ($this->$dbc instanceof PDO){echo '<h2>There is a PDO set</h2>';};
$query = 'SELECT * FROM `' . $this->table . '` WHERE';
$params = [];
foreach ($columnValuePairs as $column => $value)
{
$query .= ' `' . $column . '` = :' . $column . ' AND';
$params[$column] = $value;
}
$query = rtrim($query, 'AND');
echo '<h2>' . $this->table . '</h2>';
if ($this->$dbc instanceof PDO){echo '<h2>There is a PDO set</h2>';}else{echo '<h2>WTF happened to my PDO!!!</h2>';};
$query = $this->query($query, $params);
return $query->fetchAll();
}
Any help in diagnosing this problem would be greatly appreciated as I cannot find any help after hours of searching with any parameters that I can think of. In fact hours of searching online and I’ve not come across a single case of an example of this implementation outside of this book.
Thank you.