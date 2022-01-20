IMG tag correct and professional way

<img src="img_girl.jpg" alt="Girl in a jacket" width="500" height="600">
Is the above correct way to put img tag? Or this could be better with closing forward slash:
<img src="img_girl.jpg" alt="Girl in a jacket" width="500" height="600" />
<img src="img_girl.jpg" alt="Girl in a jacket" width="500" height="600">
Is the above correct way to put img tag? Or this could be better with closing forward slash:
<img src="img_girl.jpg" alt="Girl in a jacket" width="500" height="600" />
You don’t need the trailing slash in html5