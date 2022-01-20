IMG tag correct and profesisonal way

HTML & CSS
#1

<img src="img_girl.jpg" alt="Girl in a jacket" width="500" height="600">

Is the above correct ay to put img tag? Or this could be better with closing forward slash:

<img src="img_girl.jpg" alt="Girl in a jacket" width="500" height="600" />

#2

You don’t need the trailing slash in html5 :slight_smile: