Img full width of page and screen height

There are a couple of concepts to understand before you can attempt this.

The first is that you can’t use height:100% unless you have an unbroken chain of parents all with height:100% defined all the way back to and including the html element.

The second thing to consider in your example is even if you did manage 100% height for the carousel then combined with the height of the header the carousel would extend some distance below the fold causing a vertical scrollbar when none was needed and cutting off some of the image.

For your use case your options are to define the carousel height using vh which need no unbroken chain of parents and then to use calc to subtract the header height from the height:100vh.

e.g.

calc(100vh - 84px)

The 84px is of course a magic number as it only matches your header in one situation and will not cater if text wraps or you have reduced the size somewhere n your media queries. However it is your only choice in this situation without revising all the html.

With the 100vh in place the image now has the space to cover the viewport but in order to do that you have to set the image width to 100% and the image height to 100%. This will squish the image and again the only solution for a full height image at all screen heights is to use object-fit:cover on the image (modern browser only) and this will make sure the image fills the viewport but maintains aspect ratio. This will result in some cropping of the image so make sure that images you use are suitable for the task in hand.

This really is the only way to handle this if you want viewport high images.

Here is the extra code needed.

.carousel{height:calc(100vh - 84px);} .carousel-item img{width:100%;height:100vh;object-fit:cover;}

This will result in these 2 screenshots for large screen and small screen.

Hope that answers the question