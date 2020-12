Here… https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.imap-mail-compose.php I’ve found an example of imap_mail() using for multiparts message…

$mail = str_replace("\r","",imap_mail_compose($envelope, $body)); imap_mail($to, $subject, '', $mail);

But it causes error: imap_mail() message not set.

Now to solve it, I just give one space (’ ') instead of empty string. Is there some other variant?