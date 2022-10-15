Images rendering too small

I am using a template (https://html5up.net/story) to setup a website for a dog show. It has mostly worked well, but I am having a mystifying problem with the gallery. I am using it to display the logos of the sponsor and I needed to make three different groups of sponsor so I am using the gallery css three times in a row. Gallery 2 and 3 work fine. Gallery 1 renders tiny images even though everything looks the same to me. What am I missing?

The website is https://adventsvalpen.se/ and I am talking about the images under “Tack till våra huvudsponsorer!” as opposed to the ones under “Tack till våra försäljare!”

I made a CodePen in which I tried to include what I think is the relevant CSS: https://codepen.io/Linda_A/pen/wvjOmOR