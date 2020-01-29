Images not re-appearing after clicking

Hi there, I have another minor problem. The test page concerned is https://www.willowbrook.net.nz/accommodation2020.htm
The original current page is https://www.willowbrook.net.nz/accommodation.htm When you click on the various styles of accommodation the appropriate images show, then click back to “All” and the lot show. However on the test page https://www.willowbrook.net.nz/accommodation2020.htm when you click on the various styles, they don’t show. When click back to “All” only the first 2 rows of images show, then have to refresh to get all images back.
All I have done between the original page and the 2020 test page is add another row of images as the client has now opened up a new style of lodging and wanted them to show also. I have changed the code from the first row being bandb to the second row being “apart” and changed the appropriate place on the 3 images also. Code up top is:

 <div class="row">
    <div class="col-sm-12">
      <ul class="nav nav-pills" id="filters">
        <li class="active"><a href="#" data-filter="*">All</a></li>
        <li><a href="#" data-filter=".bandb">Apartments</a></li>
        <li><a href="#" data-filter=".apart">2 Bedroom Apartment</a></li>
        <li><a href="#" data-filter=".cottage">Cottage</a></li>
        <li><a href="#" data-filter=".barn">Barn</a></li>
        <li><a href="#" data-filter=".studio">Studios</a></li>
      </ul>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>

with the appropriate data-filters of .bandb, .apart, .cottage etc.

Try the free HTML w3.org validation utility and clear five errors and a warning:

https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.willowbrook.net.nz%2Faccommodation2020.htm

Hello John,

Thanks for the reply, but I removed one of the </div> 's not required, but the other </div> and the</section> only interfered with the page layout so it is not that. All other warnings are also part of the original template the owner bought a couple or so years back so can’t be removed. It has got me beat as all I did was add another row of 3 images and now the whole page won’t work, it was previously as the live original is doing now.
Any other suggestions would be appreciated.

Try to decrease your web page to ~750px width and you will see how the responsive layout changes.
Your version

Original

Clearly your HTML is invalid as the layout is completely messed up.

As far as I checked both HTML, you have a nested room-list inside one of section elements:

In the original the section elements are at the same level of each isotope-item and room-list is the container of all these items.

I would suggest starting over from zero with the copying original accommodation.htm file and carefully inserting new elements.

