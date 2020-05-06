Images not re-appearing after clicking

graecille: graecille: However it still doesn’t go from 3 images, down to 2, then down to 1 which would be a perfect situation.

That’s because you didn’t build it that way!

You are using an old bootstrap version which uses floats so you would need to explicitly set the columns as required using the col classes.

For 3 across at greater than 768px you use the col-sm-4 class but for smaller than that you would need to set the xs class ( col-xs-6 ) to span 6 of the implied 12 columns (e.g 2 per row).

They would go like this on each column element.

<div class="col-xs-6 col-sm-4 cottage"> <div class="room-thumb"> etc...

However its not as simple as that in bootstrap3 because floats will snag if they are not exactly the same height so after every second div (the one that now has 2 classes - col-xs-6 col-sm-4) you would need to add the clear div as mentioned in the documentation.

<!-- Optional: clear the XS cols if their content doesn't match in height --> <div class="clearfix visible-xs-block"></div>

That clear element becomes visible at smaller screen sizes and clears the floats above so that they don’t snag.

Bootstrap only has its lower breakpoint at 768px so if you wanted to go smaller than that to go from 2 column to one column you would need to write your own css at the breakpoint you want.

e.g.

@media screen and (max-width:520px){ .room-list .col-xs-6{width:100%;clear:both;} }

That’s the problem with frameworks and you must understand fully how they work or they just run away with you.

graecille: graecille: Turn the phone landscape and is still good until I refresh - then it turns to custard

This is obviously a design flaw in your isotope js code as it seems to only work properly on resize and a hard refresh. I would post a comment to the author for a fix or check the faq as it mentions overlapping elements when images are not loaded.

OFF TOPIC:

You have to be careful with these large frameworks and JS grid effects as they turn something simple into something very complicated and unstable. You may get a cool effect eventually but likely at the cost of a janky layout that will probably mostly annoy someone trying to get information from your site. It’s very difficult to do things like this nicely without some sort of accessibility issues.