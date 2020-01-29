Images not re-appearing after clicking

Hi there, I have another minor problem. The test page concerned is https://www.willowbrook.net.nz/accommodation2020.htm

The original current page is https://www.willowbrook.net.nz/accommodation.htm When you click on the various styles of accommodation the appropriate images show, then click back to “All” and the lot show. However on the test page https://www.willowbrook.net.nz/accommodation2020.htm when you click on the various styles, they don’t show. When click back to “All” only the first 2 rows of images show, then have to refresh to get all images back.

All I have done between the original page and the 2020 test page is add another row of images as the client has now opened up a new style of lodging and wanted them to show also. I have changed the code from the first row being bandb to the second row being “apart” and changed the appropriate place on the 3 images also. Code up top is:

with the appropriate data-filters of .bandb, .apart, .cottage etc.