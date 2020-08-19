Images not full width

Hi davindersangha, welcome to the forums!

I checked the images using the browser’s “Inspect” tool and found that the html img tag has its intrinsic width and height given, just as they should.

alt="Grangetown FC v Sassco.co.uk" width="640" height="320"

But then in the CSS the images have only max-width set and so the img attribute of 640x360 is what is used:

img { height: auto; max-width: 100%;

Try this: