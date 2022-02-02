Images in a <td> html table?

It is difficult to find ways to add an icon in a table. I have found one way using css and content. Are there any other smarter or better ways to add icons (using vanilla .svg)?
.edit {
content: url("https://crud.go4webdev.org/icn/edit.svg");
}
It is difficult to find ways to add an icon in a table. I have found one way using css and content. Are there any other smarter or better ways to add icons (using vanilla .svg)?
.edit {
content: url("https://crud.go4webdev.org/icn/edit.svg");
}
Unless I’m missing something in your requirements you can always put an
img tag (or an SVG) inside a
td. I’m not sure what a vanilla SVG is.
Yes, this is another way. But how do I add an eventListener in order to make it interactive? Add a class to the
<td> or
<img>?
vanilla = “having no special or extra features; ordinary or standard” In my case I want to avoid to download a complete awesome font just using one or two icons.
That’s a Javascript question, not HTML/CSS.
Try FontAweSome:
<!-- LINK -->
<link rel="stylesheet"
href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/5.13.0/css/all.min.css"
<!-- USAGE -->
<div class="backToTop" >
<a href="#top">
<span> Back To Top </span>
<i class="fas fa-arrow-circle-up fa-2x"> </i>
</a>
But OP has said:
Whoops, I missed that
I’m confused
It looks like Fontawesome does not use images.
Can someone explain how Fontawesome replaces their images with the following CSS:
#mainMenu .home a:before {
content : "\f015";
}
#mainMenu .logout a:before {
content : "\f2f5";
}
#mainMenu .login a:before {
content : "\f2f6";
}
#mainMenu .register a:before {
content : "\f25d";
}
#mainMenu .search a:before {
content : "\f002";
}
#mainMenu .email a:before {
content : "\f199";
}
I also checked and found the CDN Fontawesome stylesheet takes about one tenth of a second to download… and cached on subsequent page loads!