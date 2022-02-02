Images in a <td> html table?

It is difficult to find ways to add an icon in a table. I have found one way using css and content. Are there any other smarter or better ways to add icons (using vanilla .svg)?
.edit {
content: url("https://crud.go4webdev.org/icn/edit.svg");
}
Unless I’m missing something in your requirements you can always put an
img tag (or an SVG) inside a
td. I’m not sure what a vanilla SVG is.
Yes, this is another way. But how do I add an eventListener in order to make it interactive? Add a class to the
<td> or
<img>?
vanilla = “having no special or extra features; ordinary or standard”