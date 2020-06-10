ImageMagick (Imagick) error - Laragon localhost

Okay, so I have simplified the code to just the Imagick bits and put a test PDF in the same directory. Works on my live site but on localhost gives

Fatal error : Uncaught ImagickException: UnableToOpenBlob ‘newsletter-1.pdf’: No such file or directory @ error/blob.c/OpenBlob/3315 in C:\laragon\www\website\adminbl\testnl.php:6 Stack trace: #0 C:\laragon\www\website\adminbl\testnl.php(6): Imagick->readimage(‘newsletter-1.pd…’) #1 {main} thrown in C:\laragon\www\website\adminbl\testnl.php on line 6

<?php $destpath = 'newsletter-1.pdf'; $imgfile = 'newsletter-1.jpg'; $imagick = new Imagick(); $imagick->setResolution(150, 150); $imagick->readImage($destpath.'[0]'); $imagick->thumbnailImage(150, 212, true, true); $imagick->writeImages($imgfile, false); echo '<p>Front page image created.</p>', "

";

Putting double quotes round the file names gives an invalid argument error.

Update:

I found this issue on the Imagick GitHub and added realpath() to $destpath and $imgfile only to get a different error

Fatal error : Uncaught ImagickException: PDFDelegateFailed `The system cannot find the file specified. ’ @ error/pdf.c/ReadPDFImage/794 in C:\laragon\www\website\adminbl\testnl.php:6 Stack trace: #0 C:\laragon\www\website\adminbl\testnl.php(6): Imagick->readimage(‘C:\laragon\www\…’) #1 {main} thrown in C:\laragon\www\website\adminbl\testnl.php on line 6

I then tried the same version on my server and got a 500 error. So it looks like I can’t win.