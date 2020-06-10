ImageMagick (Imagick) error - Laragon localhost

Thanks chaps.
DIRECTORY_SEPARATOR or wrapping the path in quotes doesn’t seem to work.
I’ll have a go with hard-coded paths next.
Okay, so I have simplified the code to just the Imagick bits and put a test PDF in the same directory. Works on my live site but on localhost gives
Fatal error : Uncaught ImagickException: UnableToOpenBlob ‘newsletter-1.pdf’: No such file or directory @ error/blob.c/OpenBlob/3315 in C:\laragon\www\website\adminbl\testnl.php:6 Stack trace: #0 C:\laragon\www\website\adminbl\testnl.php(6): Imagick->readimage(‘newsletter-1.pd…’) #1 {main} thrown in C:\laragon\www\website\adminbl\testnl.php on line 6
<?php
$destpath = 'newsletter-1.pdf';
$imgfile = 'newsletter-1.jpg';
$imagick = new Imagick();
$imagick->setResolution(150, 150);
$imagick->readImage($destpath.'[0]');
$imagick->thumbnailImage(150, 212, true, true);
$imagick->writeImages($imgfile, false);
echo '<p>Front page image created.</p>', "\n";
Putting double quotes round the file names gives an invalid argument error.
Update:
I found this issue on the Imagick GitHub and added realpath() to $destpath and $imgfile only to get a different error
Fatal error : Uncaught ImagickException: PDFDelegateFailed `The system cannot find the file specified. ’ @ error/pdf.c/ReadPDFImage/794 in C:\laragon\www\website\adminbl\testnl.php:6 Stack trace: #0 C:\laragon\www\website\adminbl\testnl.php(6): Imagick->readimage(‘C:\laragon\www\…’) #1 {main} thrown in C:\laragon\www\website\adminbl\testnl.php on line 6
I then tried the same version on my server and got a 500 error. So it looks like I can’t win.
Try this - it worked for me:
In the original installation why should the rights="none"
Thanks. I did see mention of the policy.xml file in another post somewhere. Thing is I don’t have one. I don’t even have an ImageMagick directory.
If you do not have an Imagemagick directory then the following would fail:
$imagick = new Imagick();
I am using Ubuntu and after installing ImageMagik found the directory here:
/etc/Imagemagick-6/policy.xml
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display-errors', '1');
$destpath = 'news1.pdf';
$imgfile = 'newsletter-1.jpg';
$imagick = new Imagick();
$imagick->setResolution(150, 150);
$imagick->readImage($destpath.'[1]');
$imagick->thumbnailImage(150, 212, true, true);
$imagick->writeImages($imgfile, false);
echo '<p>Front page image created.</p>', "\n";
$imagick->readImage($destpath); // <==== line 57
$imagick->thumbnailImage(150, 212, true, true);
$imagick->writeImages($imgfile, false);
My prob is with my Windows install. It all works fine on my live Linux server.
I have a test script which was with the tutorial for installing ImageMagick/Imagick on Largon which works fine.
Is there some Windows utility for finding files?
There must be a /etc/Imagemagick-6/policy.xml buried in your directory structure.
I’ve searched the entire c: drive for imagemagick and all it has come up with is two ImageMagickObject dll files.
I always get to a prompt and use
dir policy.xml /s /p from the root directory. There’s probably a graphical way of doing it.
Out of interest is there any reason you can’t use Imagemagick directly?
I understood Imagick was in effect the interface for using ImageMagick in PHP.
Imagick is the php API for Imagemagick, but I use Imagemagick directly as I find it easier to use and it has more options.
You can check out my website rubblewebs.co.uk I have a batch file on my desktop I can just drop files into to modify them and it runs from my localhost as well.
Working with pdf’s you would need to install Ghostscript first and Imagemagick would find on install. Ghostscript is used by Imagemagick when working with pdf files.
Just looking online you do need to install Imagemagick as well. I assumed if Imagemagick was not installed it would give a different error.
Linux usually installs a version of IMagemagick automatically although a very old version that has been patched.
You are luck to get Imagick installed as I did it once but could never do it a second time although that was a few years ago.
Have alook at this page: https://mlocati.github.io/articles/php-windows-imagick.html
The following script is working, so I assumed I had all I needed:
<?php
$width = 400;
$height = 210;
$img = new Imagick();
$img->newImage($width, $height, new ImagickPixel('transparent'));
$draw = new ImagickDraw();
$draw->setFillColor('#777bb4');
$draw->ellipse($width / 2, $height / 2, $width / 2, $height / 2, 0, 360);
$img->drawImage($draw);
$draw->setFillColor('black');
$draw->setStrokeColor('white');
$draw->setStrokeWidth(2);
$draw->setTextKerning(-8);
$draw->setFontSize(150);
$draw->setGravity(Imagick::GRAVITY_CENTER);
$img->annotateImage($draw, 0, -10, 0, 'php');
$img->setImageFormat('png');
header('Content-Type: image/png');
echo $img;
Yes it looks like Imagick is working OK.
I have just tried the code on my server and as you say it works OK on Linux.
As mentioned after installing Imagemagick the example did not work. A search renamed the SOLVED solution.
After a Linux installation this script needed modifying to replace the following “none” setting:
<!--
<policy domain="coder" rights="none" pattern="PDF" />
-->
<policy domain="coder" rights="read|write" pattern="PDF" />
Point taken, @John_Betong but I can’t modify what I haven’t got. If I need to have a policy.xml I need to find out where to put it. I think a post on the Laragon forums where I found the instructions for installing Imagick/ImageMagick is called for…
I have Imagemagick on my Windows 10 computer and I have never had to modify anything. When I did manage to install Imagick I never had to change anything either.
I may have a go at installing Imagick later if I remember.
Spent nearly an hour trying to setup Imagick; couldn’t, gave up.
Thanks for trying @Rubble.