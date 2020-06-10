ImageMagick (Imagick) error - Laragon localhost

Not being picky but you are using Imagick and not Imagemagick directly.

The first thing I would do is run the code with hard coded paths preferably with everything in the same folder. That will prove the code dose or dose not work.

gandalf458: gandalf458: $imgfile = $destdir.'newsletter-'.$number.'.jpg';

I suspect this and would echo out $imgfile to see what it contains. It might be worth tying to put " " around the path ‘"’.$destdir.‘newsletter-’.$number.’.jpg"’;

EDIT: Sorry I ment $destpath although the above could be the same problem