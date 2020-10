Hi! I’m really new to HTML and need to use it for an assignment. All I am trying to do is add an image into my coding. When I try, the little image icon pops up in my browser but not the actual photo. I’ve saved my file and the photo into the same folder on my computer. Here’s my code:

<h1>Sarah</h1> <h2>Professional Resume</h2> <p>Sarah was born in ... </p> <img src='me.jpg'>

Thank you so much for your help!

Sarah.