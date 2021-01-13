Image stretching, not sure the cause

Hello there!

http://bhmbackflow.com/2point0/album.php

I’ve added images to this page as I got them and everything has been working as intended until I added the last three at the bottom of the page. For some reason, they have begun stretching to fit the entire space of the div but I need them to behave like all the images above them, in which they retain proper ratio.

I’ve looked through the css and I’m missing anything that tells it to stretch to fit and I’m not sure why the images before them don’t have the same issue.

Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks for your time!