Image sequence by scroll portion problems

JavaScript
#1

Please can somebody help me, I’ve added the ScrollMagic to a site I’m working on because I want to have an animation controlled by the user scrolling but I’m having a little bit of trouble with it. I’ve got it all working but if somebody scrolls really quickly the animation scrolls too quickly, ideally I’d like to set the fastest speed it’ll animate at but have no idea how to do that so would be grateful for any help, please.

If it helps the animation can be seen here: http://www.akaillustration.com/indexNEW.php (its the delight clients animation on the right when you scroll down).

Thanks in advance.

#2

I mean, my first impulse is to say “don’t use a scroll animation for that, just have it be an animated gif if that’s what you’re going for.”

Frankly I don’t get why that particular piece is animation-locked to the scrolling…?

#3

Looking at the docs, and a wild stab in the dark, but have you looked at experimenting with the ‘duration’ property?

http://scrollmagic.io/docs/ScrollMagic.Scene.html#duration

It takes a number based on distance, a string e.g. ‘100%’ based on the container or a callback function. The latter might be the way to go as it gives you a bit more control, but I would also be tempted to experiment with the string setting.

e.g.

var scene = new ScrollMagic.Scene({
  triggerElement: '#delightClientsContainer',
  duration: '100%' // <- callback here perhaps
})
  .setTween(tween)
  // .addIndicators() // add indicators (requires plugin)
  .addTo(controller)

  // scene.duration(5000); <- moved up into the object argument above

Could be well off here, but just a thought:)

#4

I’m afraid I did try that but unfortunately it didn’t work. Thanks though

#5

They want the user to be able to control that part of the site

#6

I have been looking at an alternative, I don’t know if it is of interest. m-hutley mentioned gif, but another option that came to mind is a sprite grid.

A bit of experimenting with a logo I made some years ago. There are plug-ins, but I opted to manually arranged the grid sequence in Photoshop — it only took a minute or so.

gamez-gear-sprite-360-50perc
gamez-gear-sprite-360-50perc1600×320 140 KB

A demo of the animation using css keyframes
https://codepen.io/rpg2019/pen/oNxVdeG

The next step would be to see if this could then be dynamically driven with scrolling and Javascript

Just a thought:)