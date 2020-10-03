I’m looking for an image replacement technique. There is a list of 9 on CSS Tricks, but the article was written in 2012, and a lot has changed since then.
I just want to replace one word in a header.
<h2>Welcome to my <span>Company</span></h2>
Hi there Gandalf,
you start with “Image replacement”
but end with “word replacement”.
Can your provide precise requirements?
coothead
Granted it sounds a*** about face, but according to CSS Tricks
CSS image replacement is a technique of replacing a text element (usually a header tag) with an image .
Hi there Gandalf,
sorry for not getting back to you sooner, but I got
embroiled in your [GAME] Song titles A-Z.
So what word do wish to replace and can we see
the image with which you want to replace it?
coothead
What are the conditions the replacement must meet?
Do you really want us to invent one more method?
What I’m looking for is to replace the word inside the
<span> which seems to be different from the examples I’ve found which replace the entire H tag. I don’t have an image right now - it will be slightly bigger than the text it replaces, but not by too much.
Hi there Gandalf,
here is a basic example…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.5em sans-serif;
}
h1 {
line-height: 1.5em;
text-align: center;
}
h1 span {
display: inline-block;
position: relative;
}
h1 span::before {
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: 0;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
background-image:url( https://www.coothead.co.uk/images/bgd-img.jpg );
background-position: center;
background-size: 100% auto;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Welcome to my <span>Company</span></h1>
</body>
</html>
coothead
If the image is content then it should be in the html.
<h2>Welcome to my <img src="company.jpg" alt="company"></h2>
Any other method could see you penalised from google.