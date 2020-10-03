Image replacement

HTML & CSS
#1

I’m looking for an image replacement technique. There is a list of 9 on CSS Tricks, but the article was written in 2012, and a lot has changed since then.

I just want to replace one word in a header.

<h2>Welcome to my <span>Company</span></h2>
#2

Hi there Gandalf,

you start with “Image replacement”
but end with “word replacement”. :eek:

Can your provide precise requirements? :rofl:

coothead

#3

Granted it sounds a*** about face, but according to CSS Tricks

CSS image replacement is a technique of replacing a text element (usually a header tag) with an image .

:tongue:

1 Like
#4

Hi there Gandalf,

sorry for not getting back to you sooner, but I got
embroiled in your [GAME] Song titles A-Z. :rolleyes:

So what word do wish to replace and can we see
the image with which you want to replace it? :winky:

coothead

#5

What are the conditions the replacement must meet?

Do you really want us to invent one more method? :crazy_face:

1 Like
#6

What I’m looking for is to replace the word inside the <span> which seems to be different from the examples I’ve found which replace the entire H tag. I don’t have an image right now - it will be slightly bigger than the text it replaces, but not by too much.

#7

Hi there Gandalf,

here is a basic example…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 1.5em  sans-serif;
 }
h1 {
 	line-height: 1.5em;
 	text-align: center;
 }
h1 span {
	display: inline-block;
	position: relative;
 }
h1 span::before {
	content: '';
	position: absolute;
	top: 0;
    height: 100%;
    width: 100%;
	background-image:url( https://www.coothead.co.uk/images/bgd-img.jpg );
	background-position: center;
	background-size: 100% auto;
	background-repeat: no-repeat;
 }    
</style>

</head>
<body>

 <h1>Welcome to my <span>Company</span></h1>

</body>
</html>

coothead

1 Like