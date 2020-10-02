I’m looking for an image replacement technique. There is a list of 9 on CSS Tricks, but the article was written in 2012, and a lot has changed since then.
I just want to replace one word in a header.
<h2>Welcome to my <span>Company</span></h2>
Hi there Gandalf,
you start with “Image replacement”
but end with “word replacement”.
Can your provide precise requirements?
coothead
Granted it sounds a*** about face, but according to CSS Tricks
CSS image replacement is a technique of replacing a text element (usually a header tag) with an image .
Hi there Gandalf,
sorry for not getting back to you sooner, but I got
embroiled in your [GAME] Song titles A-Z.
So what word do wish to replace and can we see
the image with which you want to replace it?
coothead
What are the conditions the replacement must meet?
Do you really want us to invent one more method?