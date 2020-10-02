Image replacement

HTML & CSS
#1

I’m looking for an image replacement technique. There is a list of 9 on CSS Tricks, but the article was written in 2012, and a lot has changed since then.

I just want to replace one word in a header.

<h2>Welcome to my <span>Company</span></h2>
#2

Hi there Gandalf,

you start with “Image replacement”
but end with “word replacement”. :eek:

Can your provide precise requirements? :rofl:

coothead

#3

Granted it sounds a*** about face, but according to CSS Tricks

CSS image replacement is a technique of replacing a text element (usually a header tag) with an image .

:tongue:

#4

Hi there Gandalf,

sorry for not getting back to you sooner, but I got
embroiled in your [GAME] Song titles A-Z. :rolleyes:

So what word do wish to replace and can we see
the image with which you want to replace it? :winky:

coothead

#5

What are the conditions the replacement must meet?

Do you really want us to invent one more method? :crazy_face:

1 Like