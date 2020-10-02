Image replacement

I’m looking for an image replacement technique. There is a list of 9 on CSS Tricks, but the article was written in 2012, and a lot has changed since then.

I just want to replace one word in a header.

<h2>Welcome to my <span>Company</span></h2>
Hi there Gandalf,

you start with “Image replacement”
but end with “word replacement”. :eek:

Can your provide precise requirements? :rofl:

coothead

Granted it sounds a*** about face, but according to CSS Tricks

CSS image replacement is a technique of replacing a text element (usually a header tag) with an image .

:tongue: