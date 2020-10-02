I’m looking for an image replacement technique. There is a list of 9 on CSS Tricks, but the article was written in 2012, and a lot has changed since then.
I just want to replace one word in a header.
<h2>Welcome to my <span>Company</span></h2>
Hi there Gandalf,
you start with “Image replacement”
but end with “word replacement”.
Can your provide precise requirements?
coothead
Granted it sounds a*** about face, but according to CSS Tricks
CSS image replacement is a technique of replacing a text element (usually a header tag) with an image .