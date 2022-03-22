Image overlaps Nav that has a Fix Position

You haven’t closed any of the divs for the class=“links” so you have ended up with 8 nested divs instead.

Fix the html as @technobear said and I guess you will end up with something like this:

<div class="nav"> <img class="logo" src="images/logo.png" alt="Zara Delicious Food"> <div class="link"> <a href="index.html">Home</a> </div> <div class="link"> <a href="pages/gallery.html">Gallery</a> </div> <div class="link"> <a href="pages/services.html">Services</a> </div> <div class="link"> <a href="pages/contact.html" target="_blank">Contact</a> </div> </div> <h1>About Zara Delicious Foods</h1> <img class="cover" src="images/Prestige.jpeg" alt="Delicous Food"> <div class="content"> <h3>What is Prestige</h3> </div>

I don;t know what you are doing with all the grid styles on the body as they don’t match your content. I would get rid of all of them until you are sure you know why they are in place and how they affect the content.

body { margin: 0; /* max-width: 100vw; */ min-height: 100vh; font-family: "Roboto", san-serif; font-weight: 300; color: #444444; background-color: #ac4c4c; /* display: grid; */ /* grid-template-columns: 5% 25% 25% 20% 20% 5%; */ /* grid-template-rows: 8% 10% 15% 25% 25% 15% 20%; */ }

Rather than use position:fixed you should use position sticky and then your content won’t be obscured until you start scrolling.

.nav { display: flex; position:-webkit-sticky; position: sticky; top: 0px; width: 100%; padding: 0.1%; background-image: linear-gradient( 30deg, rgb(22, 95, 116), #c47977, #449797, #1a46d4 ); z-index: 3; }

It should then roughly like this although I have no idea if that’s what you wanted

You probably want that image to be width:100% or max-width:100% depending on circumstance but I don;t really know how it should look anyway as you said you wanted it on the bottom?

img.cover{ max-width:100%; height:auto; }

Once you have the html validated and in the right order then you can start putting your grid rules back in place but it looks as though you are making this more complicated than it needs to be. If you are using grid then make sure you place stuff exaclty where it should be in the grid and that your columns and rows match up to the content you have.