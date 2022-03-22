Image overlaps Nav that has a Fix Position

I have a Flex Nav that is position: fixed. The image lower on my page prestige appears to the right side and overlaps Nav. The image needs to remain at the bottom of the page. Here is the screenprint.
https://roberla.github.io/Foods/
Welcome to the forums, @Loranne.
The first thing you want to do is run your HTML through the validator and fix the errors.
That’s because you have your body content inside your navigation.
All of this should be outside your class=“nav” area
<h1>About Zara Delicious Foods</h1>
<img class="cover" src="images/Prestige.jpeg" alt="Delicous Food">
<div class="content">
<h3>What is Prestige</h3>
</div>
