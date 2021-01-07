Image next to header - better way?

Hi there,

I’m looking to have stylized headers. Say H1 with image to the right, H2 centralized, with an image either side. Please see attached image.

I’ve done this using Flexbox and it works nicely, but it’s a bit clumsy. Is there a different approach, like using the “before” / “after” pseudo elements?

My attempt:

Html

<div class="header__right-pulse"> <h2>HEADER H2 LONG</h2> <div></div> </div> <div class="header__center-pulse"> <div></div> <h2>HEADER H2</h2> <div></div> </div>

CSS:

.header__right-pulse{ display: flex; } .header__right-pulse div:last-child{ flex: 1; margin-left: 2rem; background: url(/images/home/pulse-line-right.png) no-repeat bottom 15px right -50px; } .header__center-pulse{ display: flex; } .header__center-pulse div:first-child{ flex: 1; margin-right: 2rem; background: url(/images/home/pulse-line-right.png) no-repeat bottom 15px left 0px; } .header__center-pulse div:last-child{ flex: 1; margin-left: 2rem; background: url(/images/home/pulse-line-right.png) no-repeat bottom 15px right -50px; } @media (max-width: 767px){ .header__right-pulse div:last-child{ background-position: bottom 15px right -120px; } .header__center-pulse div:last-child{ background-position: bottom 15px right -120px; } }

Thanking-you

Marcus