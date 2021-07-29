Image looks different in jsfiddle compared to codepen

codepen: Image fills the whole screen
jsfiddle: Image does not fill the whole screen.
https://jsfiddle.net/jofq3zg5/
Why does one fill the whole screen and the other does not?
How would I get it to fill the whole screen in jsfiddle?
I don’t understand why the image is not filling the whole screen in jsfiddle.
How do you get height to be 100%?
https://jsfiddle.net/yLhm97og/2/
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="100%" height="100%">
<pattern id="pattern" width="100" height="500" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse">
<circle r="506"/>
<path d="M25 0H50V500H25M75 0H100V500H75M-50 500L50 0L150 500L50 150" fill="#e83"/>
</pattern>
<filter id="filter">
<feTurbulence type="fractalNoise" baseFrequency=".01" numOctaves="3"/>
<feDisplacementMap in="SourceGraphic" yChannelSelector="R" scale="60"/>
</filter>
<rect x="-10%" y="-10%" width="120%" height="120%" fill="url(#pattern)" filter="url(#filter)"/>
</svg>