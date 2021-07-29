Image looks different in jsfiddle compared to codepen

codepen: Image fills the whole screen



jsfiddle: Image does not fill the whole screen.

https://jsfiddle.net/jofq3zg5/

Why does one fill the whole screen and the other does not?

How would I get it to fill the whole screen in jsfiddle?

I don’t understand why the image is not filling the whole screen in jsfiddle.

How do you get height to be 100%?

