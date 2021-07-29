Image looks different in jsfiddle compared to codepen

#1

codepen: Image fills the whole screen

jsfiddle: Image does not fill the whole screen.
https://jsfiddle.net/jofq3zg5/

Why does one fill the whole screen and the other does not?

How would I get it to fill the whole screen in jsfiddle?

I don’t understand why the image is not filling the whole screen in jsfiddle.

How do you get height to be 100%?

https://jsfiddle.net/yLhm97og/2/

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="100%" height="100%">
    <pattern id="pattern" width="100" height="500" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse">
        <circle r="506"/>
        <path d="M25 0H50V500H25M75 0H100V500H75M-50 500L50 0L150 500L50 150" fill="#e83"/>
    </pattern>
    <filter id="filter">
        <feTurbulence type="fractalNoise" baseFrequency=".01" numOctaves="3"/>
        <feDisplacementMap in="SourceGraphic" yChannelSelector="R" scale="60"/>
    </filter>
    <rect x="-10%" y="-10%" width="120%" height="120%" fill="url(#pattern)" filter="url(#filter)"/>
</svg>
#2

Try this (added style="") :


	<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" style="width: 100%; height: auto;">
	    <pattern id="pattern" width="100" height="500" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse">
	        <circle r="506"/>
	        <path d="M25 0H50V500H25M75 0H100V500H75M-50 500L50 0L150 500L50 150" fill="#e83"/>
	    </pattern>
	    <filter id="filter">
	        <feTurbulence type="fractalNoise" baseFrequency=".01" numOctaves="3"/>
	        <feDisplacementMap in="SourceGraphic" yChannelSelector="R" scale="60"/>
	    </filter>
	    <rect x="-10%" y="-10%" width="120%" height="120%" fill="url(#pattern)" filter="url(#filter)"/>
	</svg>
#3

That didn’t work.