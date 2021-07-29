Image looks different in jsfiddle compared to codepen

codepen: Image fills the whole screen

jsfiddle: Image does not fill the whole screen.
https://jsfiddle.net/jofq3zg5/

Why does one fill the whole screen and the other does not?

How would I get it to fill the whole screen in jsfiddle?

I don’t understand why the image is not filling the whole screen in jsfiddle.

How do you get height to be 100%?

https://jsfiddle.net/yLhm97og/2/

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="100%" height="100%">
    <pattern id="pattern" width="100" height="500" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse">
        <circle r="506"/>
        <path d="M25 0H50V500H25M75 0H100V500H75M-50 500L50 0L150 500L50 150" fill="#e83"/>
    </pattern>
    <filter id="filter">
        <feTurbulence type="fractalNoise" baseFrequency=".01" numOctaves="3"/>
        <feDisplacementMap in="SourceGraphic" yChannelSelector="R" scale="60"/>
    </filter>
    <rect x="-10%" y="-10%" width="120%" height="120%" fill="url(#pattern)" filter="url(#filter)"/>
</svg>
Try this (added style="") :


	<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" style="width: 100%; height: auto;">
	    <pattern id="pattern" width="100" height="500" patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse">
	        <circle r="506"/>
	        <path d="M25 0H50V500H25M75 0H100V500H75M-50 500L50 0L150 500L50 150" fill="#e83"/>
	    </pattern>
	    <filter id="filter">
	        <feTurbulence type="fractalNoise" baseFrequency=".01" numOctaves="3"/>
	        <feDisplacementMap in="SourceGraphic" yChannelSelector="R" scale="60"/>
	    </filter>
	    <rect x="-10%" y="-10%" width="120%" height="120%" fill="url(#pattern)" filter="url(#filter)"/>
	</svg>
That didn’t work.

I believe that the answer is in the CodePen - script and css - read the HTML and JS Settings.
(I’m not a jsfiddler, so untested in jsfiddle)

ADDED:

It looks like the addition of a little CSS is all that is needed:

body {
  margin: 0;
}

body > svg {
  display: block;
  width: 100vw;
  height: 100vh;
}

I think the “script” URL basically calls the “Buy Me a Coffee” button code, related CSS & a listener.

This worked also
https://jsfiddle.net/qfhwmk9y/


html,
body,
svg {
  display: block;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
}
Here in your HTML:
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="100%" height="100%">
The width and height attributes are not doing anything as far as I am aware.

My understanding is that the xmlns attribute is not needed for SVGs within HTML…

Because there is CSS in the codepen user settings that sets the svg to fill the viewport.

Edit:

Just noticed Ron said the same thing oops :slight_smile:

Is there a difference between doing this:

https://jsfiddle.net/qfhwmk9y/


html,
body,
svg {
  display: block;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;

and this?

https://jsfiddle.net/4okLexs0/1/

body {
  margin: 0;
}

body > svg {
  display: block;
  width: 100vw;
  height: 100vh;
}

.bmc {
  position: fixed;
  bottom: 10px;
  right: 10px;
}

They both seem to do the same thing.

As I attempted to point out in my post #4, .bmc stands for

/* Buy Me Coffee button */
.bmc {
  position: fixed;
  bottom: 10px;
  right: 10px;
}

Which positions the buttonon the screen… which is pointless outside of the author’s demo… unless you want your visitors to buy you a cup of coffee.

When things seem unnecessary, you owe it to yourself and the humans around you to try to give the code a look and try to understand why. This one was cleverly obscure, but not impossible… the information is all there.

Then they are both relatively the same.

One other thing, what’s the name for this called?

The right triangle thing.

body > svg

https://jsfiddle.net/7dvrLmes/

body {
  margin: 0;
}

body > svg {
  display: block;
  width: 100vw;
  height: 100vh;
}

https://jsfiddle.net/qfhwmk9y/

html,
body,
svg {
  display: block;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
Let me offer you a couple of valuable URL references for your notebook:

https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/css_selectors.asp

:wink:

or “google” ‘css selectors’ for more references.

You should find “child combinator” in the list with the matching example.

