Image in Flexbox Keeps Shrinking Down -(unwanted)

The problem here is dissimilar content as flex items, image and text.

Their behaviour is different as the width decreases.

An image maintains an aspect ratio, as the width decreases, the height decreases in proportion.

With text, the opposite is true. As width decreases, lines get shorter and wrap sooner, making more lines, so height increases.

In short, images get shorter, text gets longer, when width decreases. Yet the container has to accommodate both.

This is initially a design problem, before it becomes a CSS problem.

So you first need to plan your design, to decide how you would want your layout to look at any given width, and handle the different behaviour of images and text.

Once you know how you want that to work, only then should you look at the CSS to make it happen.

For both items to always fill the height, they would need to change, to behave similarly.

One option, change text to maintain aspect. Two ways to do that, shrink the text or hide overflow. Shrinking would be hard to read. Cropping overflow would need scroll bars.

The other way is change the image to not maintain aspect, like the text. Again two methods. Unlock the aspect, so the image distorts its horizontal and vertical proportions. Or, crop off the sides of the image, so the frame aspect alters, but the pixel aspect remains intact.

The last option seems the lesser evil to me, but it is your design.