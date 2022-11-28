Image href's in Image Gallery Problem

hey people,

I hope somebody can help me out. I want to make my Images in the image gallery clickable links and I managed to make that happen by wrapping my overlay effects inside a “href” . But then a problem seems to appear. My Image gallery then automatically places a blank space next to the image i included the href in. So my Image grid div container somehow treats my href as a img? So it works on the overlay effect as wished, but also gets placed as an additional item in the image grid. How do i solve this mess?

thanks in advance

<img class="imagegrid-col-2 imagegrid-row-2" src="http://zentrumraum.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/zentrumraum_kino2-768x428.png" alt="Kinovorführung"> <div class="image__overlaykino"> <div class="image__title">Kinovorführung </div> <p class="image__subtitle"> Lichtenberg 2018 </p> </div> <img class="imagegrid-col-2" src="https://i.ibb.co/jghdK6p/Bildschirmfoto-2022-11-23-um-21-18-29.png" alt="Kingsize"> <div class="image__overlaykingsize imagegrid-col-2 imagegrid-row-2"> <div class="image__title">Kingsize Vollversammlung </div> <p class="image__subtitle"> Tag der Clubkultur 2022 </p> </div> <img class="imagegrid-row-2 imagegrid-col-2" src="https://i.ibb.co/sQFgz9j/photo-2022-11-23-21-30-07.jpg" alt="Wagen"> <div class="image__overlaywagen imagegrid-col-2 imagegrid-row-2"> <div class="image__title">Kingsize Vollversammlung </div> <p class="image__subtitle"> Tag der Clubkultur 2022 </p> </div> <img class="imagegrid-row-2" src="https://i.ibb.co/wJBxMpw/2022-11-25-12-19-32.jpg" alt="Kinovorführung"> <div class="image__overlaywagen"> <div class="image__title">Kingsize Vollversammlung </div> <p class="image__subtitle"> Tag der Clubkultur 2022 </p> </div> <img src="http://zentrumraum.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/karte-versorgung-korrigiert-1280x835.png" alt="Kinovorführung"> <a href="https://www.facebook.de"> <div class="image__overlaywagen"> <div class="link"> </div> <div class="image__title">Wagen </div> <p class="image__subtitle"> Tag der Clubkultur 202 </p> </div> </a> </div> </body> CSS .imagegrid { –num-cols: 4;

–row-height: 200px; box-sizing: border-box;

display: grid;

grid-template-columns: repeat(var(–num-cols), 1fr);

grid-auto-rows: var(–row-height); } .imagegrid-col-2 {

grid-column: span 2; } .imagegrid-row-2 {

grid-row: span 2;

} .imagegrid > img {

width: 100%;

height: 100%;

object-fit: cover;

} /* Text Display on Image Overlay */ .image__title {

font-size: 1.25em;

font-weight: bold;

} .image__subtitle {

font-size: 1.25em;

margin-top: 0,25em;

} /* Overlay effect for Kino - places Text on Image /

.image__overlaykino {

position: absolute;

top: 0;

color: #fff;

font-family: ‘Courier New’, Courier, monospace;

background: rgba(0,0,0,0.6);

left: 0;

width: 50%;

height: 55%;

display: flex; / vertically&horizontally center text /

flex-direction: column; / places on top of each other*/

align-items: center;

justify-content: center;

opacity:0 } .image__overlaykino:hover {

opacity:1; } .image__overlaykingsize {

position: absolute;

top: 0;

color: #fff;

font-family: ‘Courier New’, Courier, monospace;

background: rgba(0,0,0,0.6);

left: 600px;

width: 53%;

height: 29%;

display: flex; /* vertically&horizontally center text /

flex-direction: column; / places on top of each other*/

align-items: center;

justify-content: center;

opacity:0 } .image__overlaykingsize:hover {

opacity:1; } .image__overlaywagen {

position: absolute;

top: 200px;

color: #fff;

font-family: ‘Courier New’, Courier, monospace;

background: rgba(0,0,0,0.6);

left: 640px;

width: 50%;

height: 58%;

display: flex; /* vertically&horizontally center text /

flex-direction: column; / places on top of each other*/

align-items: center;

justify-content: center;

opacity:0 } .image__overlaywagen:hover {

opacity:1;

CodePen - A Pen by justin.franklin.stokes@googlemail.com