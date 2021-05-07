Image Gallery UI: How to handle lots of images?

I am building an image gallery for a Wordpress site. I’ve built the standard gallery using a plugin called RoyalSlider.

Here is an example of what mine looks like.

It works well, and looks okay. The problem is how to handle large galleries with, say 20+ images.

The problem is that a large number of images is a lot of images to scroll through in a slider like that.

The best I could come up with is to instead just load a “masonry” gallery instead of a slider, which will make it easier to look throught the images, though not as shiney of a solution…

Any suggestions?

Suggestions? It is really up to you and what you want to convey to your target audience. If you have a lot of images, putting them in a masonry gallery and have something like infinite scrolling would work. I mean, just look to image gallery sites like pintrest for inspiration and ideas on presentation.

The only real solution I can suggest is to make sure that images are “lazy loaded” so that they don’t all have to be loaded at the same time otherwise the pages will be slow to load. Load them as they need to be shown will save your visitors time and bandwidth. :slight_smile:

We had a gallery question in the forum a while ago which resulted in a codepen that may be of interest (I hope the OP doesn’t mind me re-posting).

This was built from the OPs original code but modified greatly by me and handles the display of hundreds of images quite nicely. The code isn’t exactly as I would have done from scratch as we were working from an existing set up but does offer a way to display hundreds of images.

The main problem with the demo is that the thumbnail images should really be created as small file size thumbnail images and then when clicked load the large image perhaps using the source of the href or a data attribute to load the new large image only when required.

It may be useful for ideas and further enhancements etc.:slight_smile:

That is really nice.

I was trying my best to replicate this one from a local news site.

I was hoping to find something based off an existing plugin, and mod it, but it seemed to be too much of a round peg > square hole situation, especially given my lack of programming skill.

The neat thing about that one in the link is that it can switch to a thumbnail UI with a button (better for lots of images).