Image Gallery UI: How to handle lots of images?

I am building an image gallery for a Wordpress site. I’ve built the standard gallery using a plugin called RoyalSlider.

Here is an example of what mine looks like.

It works well, and looks okay. The problem is how to handle large galleries with, say 20+ images.

The problem is that a large number of images is a lot of images to scroll through in a slider like that.

The best I could come up with is to instead just load a “masonry” gallery instead of a slider, which will make it easier to look throught the images, though not as shiney of a solution…

Any suggestions?

Suggestions? It is really up to you and what you want to convey to your target audience. If you have a lot of images, putting them in a masonry gallery and have something like infinite scrolling would work. I mean, just look to image gallery sites like pintrest for inspiration and ideas on presentation.

The only real solution I can suggest is to make sure that images are “lazy loaded” so that they don’t all have to be loaded at the same time otherwise the pages will be slow to load. Load them as they need to be shown will save your visitors time and bandwidth. :slight_smile: