Image Gallery UI: How to handle lots of images?

I am building an image gallery for a Wordpress site. I’ve built the standard gallery using a plugin called RoyalSlider.

Here is an example of what mine looks like.

It works well, and looks okay. The problem is how to handle large galleries with, say 20+ images.

The problem is that a large number of images is a lot of images to scroll through in a slider like that.

The best I could come up with is to instead just load a “masonry” gallery instead of a slider, which will make it easier to look throught the images, though not as shiney of a solution…

Any suggestions?