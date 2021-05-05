Image gallery - javascript problem

Honestly to do that you are going to have to make significant changes to that code. Much of that code was written with the idea of one instance of the gallery. You can start by making some of the functions more generic and taking in a gallery id, gallery slides class name and a slide index specific to each gallery.

For instance…

function Gallery01() { document.getElementById("Gallery01").style.display = "flex"; }

Could be setup like this…

function Gallery(galleryId) { document.getElementById(galleryId).style.display = "flex"; }

Then of course instead of calling Gallery01() you could call Gallery('Gallery01'); . Then with gallery 2 you would use Gallery('Gallery02'); . Get the idea?

Same with g01Slide() would become something like gSlide('g01Slide', n); .

Another option you could do is build this gallery JS code into something like a class and then initialize the classes to instances of each exhibition gallery.

Either way, significant changes will have to be done to the code. Probably a bit more work than anyone here wants to put in.