Image animation on hover

Hi!

I am trying to make an animation that is happening when you hover over an image.
I have seen it on a website and I am trying to make a similar one.

The website is here: https://mfisher.com/

In the first two images, when you hover over them, the animation distorts the image.

I think it’s very difficult to build it from scratch, so my thought is to find a plugin or a very close effect to it as an alternative and adjust it, but I am not sure as I am not an expert to these animations :slight_smile:

Is this something doable? Or maybe a solution close to it?

Thank you!

With that link I just get 2 big white zeros on a black page that suddenly redirects to a completely blank white page?

I don’t think that’s the correct link for what you were talking about?

It takes a long time to load. Once you get the text that says Art Objects, if you scroll down there are 2 images. At least that’s what I get.

In Chrome on my mac I see something text that says ‘Art Objects’ for about 2 seconds then I get this forever.

I am not sure what’s going on, the black screen with the white zeros is the pre-loader, after that It gets you into the site (it makes an animation too).

Could you try from another browser too?

I am from Chrome on windows.

After the loading screen, its gets you here:

I’m also getting what @Gandalf is seeing. @PaulOB are you sure you have the right link? :slight_smile: .

#8

That animation is done with WebGL I think, if I’m not mistaking. But can be done CSS only too. I have such animation on my blog.

image

Great!

Could you point me out to your blog so I could check it?