Image animation on hover

With that link I just get 2 big white zeros on a black page that suddenly redirects to a completely blank white page?
I don’t think that’s the correct link for what you were talking about?
With that link I just get 2 big white zeros on a black page that suddenly redirects to a completely blank white page?
I don’t think that’s the correct link for what you were talking about?
It takes a long time to load. Once you get the text that says Art Objects, if you scroll down there are 2 images. At least that’s what I get.
In Chrome on my mac I see something text that says ‘Art Objects’ for about 2 seconds then I get this forever.
I am not sure what’s going on, the black screen with the white zeros is the pre-loader, after that It gets you into the site (it makes an animation too).
Could you try from another browser too?
I am from Chrome on windows.
After the loading screen, its gets you here:
That animation is done with WebGL I think, if I’m not mistaking. But can be done CSS only too. I have such animation on my blog.
Great!
Could you point me out to your blog so I could check it?
@nikostzounakos I can show you the code if that’s what you mean?
Yes that would be great!
@nikostzounakos ok here it is. Hope it gives you an idea and helps
#flower{
z-index:9999;
position: relative;
top:15em;
left:-1em;
width: 12em;
height: 12em;
padding-top: 16.25em;
margin: 9em auto;
border: none;
background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/CHHMHrR/pink-cherry-blossom-on-black-260nw-48419839.jpg);
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-size: 100% auto;
z-index:9999;
}
#ripples {
z-index:9999;
position: absolute;
width: 11.5em;
height: 4em;
top: 6em;
left: -1.5em;
background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/BBqP9YX/pink-cherry-blossom-on-black-bottom.jpg);
background-size: 132% auto;
background-position: 0 -9.75em;
filter: url(#turbulence);
}
@media ( max-width:25em ) {
#flower{
width: 12em;
padding-top: 12.38em;
margin: 6em auto;
border: 0.2em solid #fff;
}
}
<div id="flower">
<div id="ripples"></div>
</div>
<svg>
<filter id="turbulence">
<feTurbulence id="sea-filter"
numOctaves="3"
seed="2"
baseFrequency="0.02 0.05"/>
<feDisplacementMap
scale="10"
in="SourceGraphic"
in2=""/>
<animate
xlink:href="#sea-filter"
attributeName="baseFrequency"
dur="8s"
keyTimes="0;0.5;1"
values="0.02 0.06;0.04 0.08;0.02 0.06"
repeatCount="indefinite">
</animate>
</filter>
</svg>
<!-- JavaScript Includes -->
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.10.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/moment.js/2.0.0/moment.min.js"></script>e code here
It works in Firefox on mac but not in Chrome. I notice some of the other demos using the same routines don’t work in Chrome either. That site is impossible to navigate also as the cursor is missing.
They are using some libraries like greensock and Pixi for that effect like this.
https://liquid-effect.netlify.app/
Inspect the source code to see the links to the libraries.
There is a similar effect here from Codrops but that doesn’t work in my Chrome either.
https://tympanus.net/Development/DistortionHoverEffect/
You can do simple effects with the svg turbulence filter (as in ladans37 example) but you are limited to whole image effects.
Here’s one I just found on codepen but there are many others:
@PaulOB I have used the svg turbulence filter also in my ghost figure.
Here’s one I just found on codepen but there are many others:
Endless possibilities, endless examples
PaulOB thank you!!
Are these examples easily to be adjusted so it’s around the mouse pointer and not the whole image?
Also I am trying to see how the initial website is making the effect, but it’s a bit complicated
Unfortunately that could be quite a task if you want the exact same effect. You would be better off trying to find something that is close to what you want but simpler perhaps. Try searching for “css html Liquid distortion effect” on google and see if you can find something you can use or is close to what you want.
Otherwise you really are going to have to use all those libraries and get your hands dirty with the code unless you can find a plugin that does exactly what you wanted.
This one is quite close but would need a js expert to make it work under the cursor.
I notice that some of those examples I posted end up killing my browser eventually and the whole browser grinds slowly to a halt. These effects while they look great ultimately drain the browser of its resources and if you have a lot of tabs open then things stop working.
This one looks quite close.
(Codepen doesn’t work in my chrome mac)
It requires jquery and this plugin.
That’s beautiful.
Yes I am trying these now and see how it goes.
Indeed this is a nice effect
Thank you very much so far!
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.