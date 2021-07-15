Image animation on hover

nikostzounakos: nikostzounakos: Could you try from another browser too?

It works in Firefox on mac but not in Chrome. I notice some of the other demos using the same routines don’t work in Chrome either. That site is impossible to navigate also as the cursor is missing.

They are using some libraries like greensock and Pixi for that effect like this.

https://liquid-effect.netlify.app/

Inspect the source code to see the links to the libraries.

There is a similar effect here from Codrops but that doesn’t work in my Chrome either.

Liquid Distortion Effects | Codrops A slideshow with liquid distortion effects in WebGL powered by PixiJS and GSAP.

https://tympanus.net/Development/DistortionHoverEffect/

You can do simple effects with the svg turbulence filter (as in ladans37 example) but you are limited to whole image effects.

Here’s one I just found on codepen but there are many others: