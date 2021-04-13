Image animation on hover

Hi!

I am trying to make an animation that is happening when you hover over an image.

I have seen it on a website and I am trying to make a similar one.

The website is here: https://mfisher.com/

In the first two images, when you hover over them, the animation distorts the image.

I think it’s very difficult to build it from scratch, so my thought is to find a plugin or a very close effect to it as an alternative and adjust it, but I am not sure as I am not an expert to these animations

Is this something doable? Or maybe a solution close to it?

Thank you!