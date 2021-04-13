Image animation on hover

HTML & CSS
Hi!

I am trying to make an animation that is happening when you hover over an image.
I have seen it on a website and I am trying to make a similar one.

The website is here: https://mfisher.com/

In the first two images, when you hover over them, the animation distorts the image.

I think it’s very difficult to build it from scratch, so my thought is to find a plugin or a very close effect to it as an alternative and adjust it, but I am not sure as I am not an expert to these animations :slight_smile:

Is this something doable? Or maybe a solution close to it?

Thank you!

With that link I just get 2 big white zeros on a black page that suddenly redirects to a completely blank white page?

I don’t think that’s the correct link for what you were talking about?

It takes a long time to load. Once you get the text that says Art Objects, if you scroll down there are 2 images. At least that’s what I get.

In Chrome on my mac I see something text that says ‘Art Objects’ for about 2 seconds then I get this forever.

Screen Shot 2021-04-13 at 14.57.40
Screen Shot 2021-04-13 at 14.57.401217×957 292 KB

I am not sure what’s going on, the black screen with the white zeros is the pre-loader, after that It gets you into the site (it makes an animation too).

Could you try from another browser too?

I am from Chrome on windows.

After the loading screen, its gets you here:

image
image1854×872 60.8 KB

I’m also getting what @Gandalf is seeing. @PaulOB are you sure you have the right link? :slight_smile: .

That animation is done with WebGL I think, if I’m not mistaking. But can be done CSS only too. I have such animation on my blog.

image

Great!

Could you point me out to your blog so I could check it?

@nikostzounakos I can show you the code if that’s what you mean?

Yes that would be great!

@nikostzounakos ok here it is. Hope it gives you an idea and helps :slight_smile:

#flower{
    z-index:9999;
	position: relative;
	top:15em;
	left:-1em;
	width: 12em;
	height: 12em;
	padding-top: 16.25em;
	margin: 9em auto;
	border: none;
	background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/CHHMHrR/pink-cherry-blossom-on-black-260nw-48419839.jpg);
	background-repeat:no-repeat;
    background-size: 100% auto;
    z-index:9999;
    
 }
 
 #ripples {
    z-index:9999;
 	position: absolute;
 	width: 11.5em;
 	height: 4em;
 	top: 6em;
 	left: -1.5em;
 	background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/BBqP9YX/pink-cherry-blossom-on-black-bottom.jpg);
    background-size: 132% auto;
    background-position: 0 -9.75em;
    filter: url(#turbulence);
 }

@media ( max-width:25em ) {
#flower{
	width: 12em;
	padding-top: 12.38em;
	margin: 6em auto;
	border: 0.2em solid #fff;
   }
   
}

<div id="flower">
        <div id="ripples"></div>

         </div>
         
         <svg>
  <filter id="turbulence">
   <feTurbulence id="sea-filter" 
    numOctaves="3" 
    seed="2" 
    baseFrequency="0.02 0.05"/>
   <feDisplacementMap
    scale="10" 
    in="SourceGraphic" 
    in2=""/>
   <animate 
    xlink:href="#sea-filter" 
    attributeName="baseFrequency" 
    dur="8s" 
    keyTimes="0;0.5;1" 
    values="0.02 0.06;0.04 0.08;0.02 0.06" 
    repeatCount="indefinite">
   </animate>
  </filter>
 </svg>

<!-- JavaScript Includes -->
		<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.10.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
		<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/moment.js/2.0.0/moment.min.js"></script>e code here
It works in Firefox on mac but not in Chrome. I notice some of the other demos using the same routines don’t work in Chrome either. That site is impossible to navigate also as the cursor is missing.

They are using some libraries like greensock and Pixi for that effect like this.

https://liquid-effect.netlify.app/

Inspect the source code to see the links to the libraries.

There is a similar effect here from Codrops but that doesn’t work in my Chrome either.

https://tympanus.net/Development/DistortionHoverEffect/

You can do simple effects with the svg turbulence filter (as in ladans37 example) but you are limited to whole image effects.

Here’s one I just found on codepen but there are many others: