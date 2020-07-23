I'm working on a website that lets users view LIVE footage of cities around the world. How can I make the Frontend look better? (Homepages & Subpages))

Hey All!

The title says it all, I’m working on a site that lets you view footage from cities around the world… utilizing the YouTube Embedded Player. It’s just a little side project cause I’m bored while stuck at home, I don’t expect it to be much…

However, I really want it to be looking top notch cause I plan to show it to some of my friends and family.

How could I modify the HTML, CSS & JS code to make the site look better? (Especially the page that hosts the embedded player)

Link: Virtual Vacation - Walk Around & View Live Footage of Cities Worldwide

Also, the FLAG emojis don’t work correctly on WINDOWS 10… They work on Safari, Mac, iPhone, etc. What are some workarounds to show flags on Windows?

Screenshot of Site:

Thanks!(Please include a code snippet if possible)