I suggest linking to the other site, instead of trying to steal their content.
Im unable to convert webpage to pdf
No thats our site only ,but im just managing 1 site
I don’t understand what you’re saying.
If it’s your site, then either redirect it to your ‘main’ site, or move the files into your main site’s directory.
Hi Atik1,
It seems you have already converted web pages to pdf with all links working:
The posted pdf of your site has hyperlinks that opens when you click them.
What is the problem exactly?
Then, the iframe issue; is that another question or has it anything to do with converting web pages to pdf?
No Im just managing 1 site
And what do you think an image of a link could tell us about your problem?
To answer what I woiuld guess you’re asking:
Q - I have a JavaScript button meant to open a section for more info (appearing as an inline link), why doesn’t it act like ordinary links do in a pdf?
A - Because it’s not a link, it’s a button that depends on JavaScript to do its thing. Usually JavaScript isn’t enabled or even available at all in pdf readers for security reasons.
A solution could be to make the “click here” button a real link to that section instead.
Please explain if this is not what you are trying to ask.
k
Is there any solution for that as I just want to copy exact same design
That’s exactly what the PDF format is good at.
If you want the “click here” button to show content that is not in place when the pdf converter is reading the page, I’m sorry to say I don’t think there is a solution.
To capture the functions in a web page you could try saving the whole page as a stand alone file. Try the options your browser offer, if that could give an idea.
Links in a pdf can target internal parts in the document, like chapters, but the target must be in place already.
If I understand correctly the PDF format.
Its weebly builder so there is no option to upload files
I thought the pdf was converted and saved locally.
So would an e.g: mhtm (also a stand alone file) be too.
weebly builder dont allow file storage
But how is that relevant to creating a PDF of a non-Weebly site?
You need to explain more clearly exactly what you are trying to achieve, and why, if you want others to assist.
Now you’ve lost me again, could you please give the full picture of what you want to achieve.
Edit) @TechnoBear was faster.
IMHO you should make communicating with whomever is managing the other site a first priority.
Ask and the solution may be as simple as a “Sure thing. I’m sending you the file in this email”
Im trying to copy external page inside weebly page
So, you own/manage a Weebly site and you want to include a PDF of another site within it. You say you can’t upload files to the Weebly site, so I can’t see how you intend to add a PDF, whether the links in it work or not.
You’ve already said you tried and failed to include the page as an iframe, because the other site’s policies specifically prohibit that.
As far as I can see, your only option is that which was suggested in your other thread: contact the other site and ask them to allow you to embed their site as an iframe.
Ill have 2 talk to webmaster so i give up
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.