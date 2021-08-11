Im unable to change the font here
https://web1expert.com/category/articles/ ,each articles is showing weird css styling …can u please help
What have you tried so far? (I’m assuming you know how to edit and manage css files on that site)
It looks to me like normal css would effect the changes you want (apart from the spans which have inline style tags applied so you would need !important from the style sheet to over-ride them).
I just tinkered with a couple of styles and the changes are reflected easily.
Or was there some other problem?
can you send the css here as its difficult to read in the image
Well the image was to show you where you should be looking rather than providing finished code as you are the only one who knows what you want it to look like.
Anyway here is the code I used so you can modify it to your needs and add it back into your custom css file. The code will need to be called later than the original code so don’t stick it at the top of the stylesheet.
.cwp-blog .entry-content p:first-child {
margin-bottom: 0;
}
.entry-content p {
color: black;
font-size: 20px;
}
.cwp-blog .entry-content p:first-child {
margin-bottom: 1rem;
}
.cwp-blog .entry-content p:first-child span {
font-weight: bold !important;
}
.entry-content p {
color: #333;
font-size: 1.1rem;
margin: 0 0 1rem;
}
I placed the code & it worked Thanks for the help…can u help me in changing font of entire site it looks really bad
I saw just now here https://web1expert.com/category/blog/food/ somepart is getting grey and somepart is bolder do you know the reason…
This is what the problem is in the entire site can u suggest me