Im unable to change the font

CMS & WordPress
#1

Im unable to change the font here https://web1expert.com/category/articles/ ,each articles is showing weird css styling …can u please help

#2

What have you tried so far? (I’m assuming you know how to edit and manage css files on that site)

It looks to me like normal css would effect the changes you want (apart from the spans which have inline style tags applied so you would need !important from the style sheet to over-ride them).

I just tinkered with a couple of styles and the changes are reflected easily.

Or was there some other problem?