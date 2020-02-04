I'm trying to send timestamp in database using PHP prepared statement? but somthing is going wrong

saeedcs98: saeedcs98: mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt,“s”,$time);

$time is an object. You would need to ->format() the object to get a string out of it.

BUT.

Dont do that.

if clock_out is a timestamp, and c_date is a date, in the database, send your query as:

"UPDATE `sys_attendance` SET `clock_out` = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() WHERE `emp_id` = ? AND `c_date` = CURDATE()";

Parameterize your employee id, and use MySQL functions to handle the date and time.