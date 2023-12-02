I'm stuck trying to figure out how to make this JS work

Below is the script I created to get several things done, one after another. It is supposed to:

Spin a round icon onload. (It will be onclick, but I haven’t incorporated that yet, but I know how to.) Pick a random number from 1-21 inclusive. For some reason, console.log displays two numbers, each on its own line. So there’s something wrong right there. Connect each number with the ID of a card on the page, and choose the ID of the card that matches the random number. Save that number in localStorage. Jump to the ID and color the font a contrasting color so it briefly stands out. Two error messages in the console are given (below). Don’t know what steps to take to fix them.