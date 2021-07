This:

Cannot read property ‘playVideo’ of null"

Which might be why the video is not showing when it opens.

I was going to ask this: then noticed the “script error”

"How come when I click on the play image, no video is showing?

All I did was place the split play image on it."

https://jsfiddle.net/m5ejg0bx/

Compared to the same one, not using a split play image.

https://jsfiddle.net/ekm234s7/

Can you see where I went wrong.

I don’t understand why the video is not showing when it opens.