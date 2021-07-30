I'm receiving a "script error"

asasass: asasass: Why am I receiving these errors? Don’t wrap function literals in parens.(function manageCurtain() {

Solving that issue brings us closer to the standard module structure of JavaScript code.

Assigning the parenthesised function literal to a variable name, lets us call the code at some later stage.

const manageCurtain = (function makeManageCurtain() { ... }());

That kind of code structure becomes really useful when you have an init function with the code.

We don’t currently have an init function with that code, but some of the code runs automatically when the code is run. That really should be put into an init function instead.

function init() { const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }

That way, we can return an object from makeManageCover that references the init function, letting us properly initialize manageCover.

const manageCurtain = (function makeManageCurtain() { return { init }; }()); ... manageCurtain.init();

That way instead of the manageCurtain function automatically initializing, it does so under our control when we want it to.

With the videoPlayer code, the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function really should be a part of the init code instead.

We can move the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function inside of the videoPlayer function, and add it to the window from an init function.

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() { ... function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap"); const wrapper = cover.parentElement; const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video"); videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer); } function init() { window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady; }

That way, we can return a reference to the init function, and properly initialize the code when we are ready to do so.

return { addPlayer, play, init }; }()); videoPlayer.init();

Another benefit of using these init methods is that init statements can all be moved down to the end of the code, below all of the functions.

We can do similar with the code that initializes the cover:

const initCover = (function iife() { ... function init() { const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); } return { init }; }());

Letting us do all of the initialization at the bottom of the code, where it belongs.

manageCurtain.init(); videoPlayer.init(); initCover.init();

https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/tnypgrfu/1/