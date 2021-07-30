I'm receiving a "script error"

I messed up somewhere.
Go back to previous working code, and do things one step at a time, testing after each step, until you figure out where things got messed up.
It is a failure to test that causes people to get lost in a tangled mess, with no way out. Test frequently, test often, and you gain immediate feedback about what went wrong.
I got up to here and everything is still working.
jslint wants 4 spaces, I thought it was supposed to be 3. Maybe I forgot.
Four spaces is the standard. That is what JSLint expects, and should get.
I got it working.
https://jsfiddle.net/9z1obpg5/1/
This should be able to help fix all my other ones that are set up this same way.
You do have some commented code in there that should be removed. For example:
// covers.forEach(function(el) {
covers.forEach(function addHandler(el) {
In my code excerpts, I use comments to help you to find the old code, so that you know what should get replaced.
It’s much more efficient way to inform about what gets replaced, than giving before and after examples:
Before:
covers.forEach(function(el) {
After:
covers.forEach(function addHandler(el) {
Just bear in mind that the commented-out code doesn’t belong in your code.
Leaving it in the code I am able to know what it was before, and if I see it, that will remind me to change it.
That is a widely known bad reason to do so. You are now breaching “good-practice”.
So I know, if I see it in older codes, I will know it needs to be changed.
It’s the linter that should tell you that kind of thing. Comments are the wrong way to do that.
Why am I receiving these errors?
- Don’t wrap function literals in parens.(function manageCurtain() {
17: 3
- Wrap an immediate function invocation in parentheses to assist the reader in understanding that the expression is the result of a function, and not the function itself.})();
https://jsfiddle.net/k703cnzp/
(function manageCurtain() {
"use strict";
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
//hide(cover);
const curtain = document.querySelector(".inner");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
})();
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
let player = null;
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
player = event.target;
const shufflePlaylist = true;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
}
function addPlayer(video) {
const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";
const config = {
height: 393,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 699
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 1,
playlist,
rel: 0
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
};
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
}
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
show(wrapper);
videoPlayer.play();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
Fixed:
https://jsfiddle.net/pw8z4aoc/1/
Solving that issue brings us closer to the standard module structure of JavaScript code.
Assigning the parenthesised function literal to a variable name, lets us call the code at some later stage.
const manageCurtain = (function makeManageCurtain() {
...
}());
That kind of code structure becomes really useful when you have an init function with the code.
We don’t currently have an init function with that code, but some of the code runs automatically when the code is run. That really should be put into an init function instead.
function init() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
That way, we can return an object from makeManageCover that references the init function, letting us properly initialize manageCover.
const manageCurtain = (function makeManageCurtain() {
return {
init
};
}());
...
manageCurtain.init();
That way instead of the manageCurtain function automatically initializing, it does so under our control when we want it to.
With the videoPlayer code, the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function really should be a part of the init code instead.
We can move the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function inside of the videoPlayer function, and add it to the window from an init function.
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
...
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
function init() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
That way, we can return a reference to the init function, and properly initialize the code when we are ready to do so.
return {
addPlayer,
play,
init
};
}());
videoPlayer.init();
Another benefit of using these init methods is that init statements can all be moved down to the end of the code, below all of the functions.
We can do similar with the code that initializes the cover:
const initCover = (function iife() {
...
function init() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketwrap");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
return {
init
};
}());
Letting us do all of the initialization at the bottom of the code, where it belongs.
manageCurtain.init();
videoPlayer.init();
initCover.init();
I noticed there was an error in the code I thought was fixed.
I saw an error in jslint.
I fixed it here, now no errors in jslint.
https://jsfiddle.net/rwcgktxy/1/
Are you sure? I still see a JSLint error with that code.
jslint says 0 errors
https://jsfiddle.net/rwcgktxy/1/
How can that be? At jslint.com when I select Brower for the environment, it reports when I press the JSLine button that the following problem exists:
1. Undeclared 'YT'.
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
Ahh I see. You have manually added the global variable YT to the JSLint page before running the linter.
On the instructions page there are details about using the global directive.
That is where you use the following single comment, to give information both to programmers and the linter about global variables that your code expects to be available.
/*global YT */
(function manageCurtain() {
Actually hang on, the same global directives page recommends for self-loading code to just use a var instead.
var YT; // for the self-loading youtube iframe api
(function manageCurtain() {
Aren’t you supposed to add YT manually to jslint?
Was I doing it wrong?
I should be doing this instead?
/*global YT */
(function manageCurtain() {